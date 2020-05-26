HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, May 19, a Hollywood Hills home where Leon Russell, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones recorded music hit the market for $1.398 million.

The 2,892 square foot home was once owned by Rock ‘n’ Roll legend Russell has been dubbed “Skyhill Studios” by many.

Situated on a 0.14-acre lot at 7709 Skyhill Dr., the ranch-style house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, as well as a living area with a fireplace. There is also a den that – according to the listing – can function as a fifth bedroom. The home boasts a 2-car garage with an elevator to the first floor and easy access to Laurel Canyon and Cahuenga.

Described as a “fixer,” the 1960 house is virtually unfurnished, but “could [easily be] adapted to today’s trend of ‘modern farmhouse chic.’”

Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams holds the listing, and claims that the home “is so close to freeways, many major studios, metro subway, Universal city station, etc.” He also noted that the area is “almost always 10 degrees cooler in the summer – with a lovely breeze most of the day.”

The most recent public records available show that the property was last sold on December 18, 1972, for $60,000.

Located in the Los Angeles Unified School District, institutions nearby include Rio Vista Elementary, Walter Reed Middle, and North Hollywood Senior High.

View the listing at www.kw.com/property/LST-6668864156539555840-5.