HOLLYWOOD—This is about to break Forrester Creations, Ridge, Brooke and so many others on the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.” How so? I really thought Hope was going to be skeptical about staying with Forrester Creations after Steffy made it clear Hope for the Future was put on pause.

Well, with a bit of coaching from Liam and having that final conversation with Steffy Forrester, the nail was placed in the coffin. Why? Hope did want viewers didn’t expect. She alerted Liam, Katie and Bill Spencer that she was coming to Logan to break her fashion aura and guess who is coming with her Deke.

Now, could this erupt in all sorts of chaos? Absolutely, and guess what I want a front seat to it. I couldn’t believe Hope thought asking Brooke to be co-CEO was going to work in her getting what she wanted. It was a nice trick, but come on Hope, you couldn’t be that damn delusional.

Anyway, once Brooke broke the news that she couldn’t put Ridge (the love of her life) in the position to dethrone his daughter from her position of running the company, for his wife to step into plate, Hope was livid in a way. She railed Brooke in a way that even I thought was harsh and a bit much.

Hope was fed up and came to Liam venting her grievances, which Liam fanned the flames. It was enough to push Hope over the edge, but the problem now remains, what happens next. I mean Hope for the Future; designs I think are owned by Forrester Creations and maybe even the name itself. I’m not certain on the legalities there. It is very possible, Hope may own the name, but not the designs previously used, so this will be interesting to see how this works.

Of course, Brooke is going to think Katie is taking a direct shot at her and FC, Brooke, pause Katie is not. This will reignite the war between Ridge and Bill and I’m all for it, but we’re about to see Steffy and Hope at war yet again, and these ladies have already been at war for more than 10 to 15 years. At this point its so long, I cannot even remember, and I don’t care.

I just have to point this out, what are we doing with Electra, Dylan and Remy? Who cares that Remy is Dylan’s cousin, and why is Electra so hellbent on trying to get another lick against Dylan. Either you forgive her and move along for your friendship or just sever ties and completely move on. It’s too exhausting at this point for the audience to even care.

I honestly thought Will and Electra would reunite after Ivy was exposed, but it seems Will has vanished, so has Ivy and we had this Electra and RJ romance that as noted with “General Hospital” is icky. You have cousins from some third-degree chaotic chain who are hooking up. Not a good look, and “B&B” I’m hoping we nix this Electra and RJ romance sooner than later, as I have the ick.