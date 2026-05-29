HOLLYWOOD—The buzz around this movie was so epic, I just had to see it. I’m referring to “Obsession” which is being called the greatest horror movie of all time. Let me just pause things right there. People need to understand the difference between horror and a thriller because as of late a lot of movies are being considered horror and that’s not the case, not at all, they’re thrillers.

Would I call “Obsession” a horror film? No, it is actually in the realm of a thriller, a very clever one to say the least. It reminds me a bit of “Get Out” which people constantly foamed over as being horror and it was not. I think horror has a specific element that some people fail to realize which involves a body count, and a formula to a degree that has a heightened level of dread/suspense. Think “Scream” or “Halloween” specifically as staples in the horror realm.

We have a new wave of cinema that has horror elements but isn’t quite horror and the intermingling of the two can be a bit frustrating to say the least. With that said, director Curry Baker cooks up a very interesting narrative about a guy who is afraid to tell his childhood crush he has feelings for her and turns into a wish that he probably hoped never unfolded.

Our primary player is Bear Bailey portrayed with a cunning charm by Michael Johnston. Bear is an interesting character because throughout the movie you question his motives and Baker does a fabulous job of asking the audience question rather, he’s the hero or villain. I personally saw him as the villain all along. He acted on something and he didn’t get the result he wanted, not to mention he took advantage of his crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette). Kudos to Navarette who is stellar in the role that is crazy in a way you have never seen. The smirks, the movements, the calm demeanor before the explosions that leave you shocked, yet laughing at times is scary and the actress does it exceptionally well.

Bear purchases a novelty gift and a mystic shop, known as a ‘One Willow Wish.’ Apparently if you make the wish, it will come true. Bear wishes for Nikki to love him more than anyone in the rest of the world, and he gets just that. However, he soon discovers the wish is more of a curse and Nikki becomes literally obsessed with him; so much to the point that she duck tapes his front door, and literally pees and defecates on herself waiting for Bear to return from work. It is a scene to witness.

I thoroughly enjoyed that Nikki’s obsession with Bear slowly grows, it is not just chaotic to start with. It seems normal, but we discover, oh, no, there is something wrong with Nikki which a few of Bear’s pals notice like, Ian (Cooper Tomlinson) and Sarah (Megan Lawless). I’m sorry, but Ian annoyed the hell out of me. He’s like that friend that you have, but you really don’t really like them too much because all they do is talk.

Sarah was more reasonable, who also works with Bear, but actually has a crush on him that he doesn’t see it until its already too late. There are some bloody moments here, and a jump scare or two, but the bigger tale is how “Obsession” tackles issues of loneliness and desire. How we react to finally getting what we want and at times if it’s too much for us to handle as Bear soon discovers.

Nikki is not in her right mind with anything she is doing, Bear on the other hand knows what has unfolded and has kept things quiet as a result, until it reaches a point where he realizes things are spiraling to the point of no return. You will have a fun time watching “Obsession,” but is it going to scare you and leave you with sleepless nights? Not a chance, but you will think twice before wishing about the thing you want most, and anytime we get something so original in Hollywood everyone is talking about it, it’s a win.

Written By LaDale Anderson