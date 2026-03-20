HOLLYWOOD—I love reality TV, in particular competition, but there are some that are just so predictable, not so much with the former E! series, that is now on Peacock, “House of Villains” celebrating its third season and I’m having a time watching. What makes “House of Villains” so exhilarating? It’s the worst of the worst when it comes to reality TV stars. They are NOT good people, at least the TV universe has presented them as wicked individuals.

Guess what? I love it, I love every minute of it. The prize for the victor is not bad either, $200,000 to the last villain standing. Previous seasons have been entertaining, especially last season that witnessed Wes Bergman from MTV’s “The Challenge” having to get on his knees and beg Jessie Godderz for his vote to win, and Jessie of “Big Brother” fame, voting for his opponent. It was fantastic TV that left me aghast.

This season we have new reality villains that have entered the foray that includes Paul Abrahamian from “Big Brother,” Tyson Apostol from “Survivor,” Kate Chastain from “Below Deck,” Drita D’Avanzo from “Mob Wives,” Johnny Mddlebrooks from “Love Island,” Ashley Mitchell from “The Real World” and “The Challenge,” Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard from “Flavor of Love,” Christine Quinn from “Selling Sunset,” Tom Sandoval from “Vanderpump Rules,” Plane Jane from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and Jackie Christie from “Basketball Wives.”

Now, do I know most of the names from this list? Yes. Are there some absolute standouts? Yeah, Paul was cult-like on “Big Brother 19” so much to the point that fans hate that season. It is considered one of the worst in the 27 seasons of the show. Kate Chastain, I love this woman. She was fantastic on “The Traitors.” Her rivalry with BB alum Rachel Reilly was must-see TV and iconic. Drita, the woman can throw down like no other. Tom Sandoval was hated by everyone in America, when that cheating scandal erupted like 3 years ago. Jackie, love her or hate her, but she is entertaining TV.

Then we have New York, who I love, but we’ve seen her 2 times already, the return in season 2 was fun, but do we need her every season? After this third season, if she doesn’t win, sorry, but I don’t want to see her return if a fourth season of “House of Villains” occurs. The gag becomes old at this point.

You have people aligning, backstabbing and just being mean, but it is so fun to watch. Especially when some of these villains discover that people they think they can trust, actually cannot be trusted. They erupt and seeing Plane Jane go in on calling Johnny Middlebrooks a fake Drake wannabe, was hilarious as hell. Tiffany continues to throw daggers at anyone she doesn’t like, and I love every minute of it. She is so unapologetic and great television.

The mechanics of the series is not too different from any other reality competitions series, except you have a Super Villain of the Week who nominates 3 houseguests, there is a redemption challenge, and 1 nominee is safe, while the other 2 remains on the ‘Hit List’ and then there is a house vote and someone gets the boot.

The competitions are not so entertaining, it is the personalities that make this series. This third season has some notable people not afraid to go toe-to-toe with others. The one thing I’ve noticed is that New York is still New York and has already gotten into it with Kate and Drita. Kate’s nonchalant attitude is what I love about her, while Drita blew her casket and dropped so many expletives, I thought blows were about to happen.

New York loves a confrontation, but I don’t know if she wants to go to battle with Drita because she will law hands on you and think nothing about it. If you’re not watching “House of Villains,” you should be. New episodes air Thursdays on Peacock.