HOLLYWOOD—The Oscars are done and awards season as we know it has come to an end, but I think it’s time to reflect on what transpired for 2026 because it was beyond an intriguing one to say the least. It was the first time in probably a decade that I recall not knowing who would come out on top.

It reminded me of the 2014 Academy Awards where it was a battle between “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave.” Those two movies weren’t just duking it out for Best Picture, but Best Director, and there was also competition in the Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor races were a duel as well because the movies nominated that year were just incredible.

The movies for 2026, not so much, but the categories were stacked if you ask me. The big one that everyone wants to discuss is “One Battle After Another” winning over “Sinners.” I loved “Sinners” and I was one who thought the movie might have an edge, but then I had to take a step back, and realized on a technical front “One Battle After Another” had a slight edge, despite “Sinners” having a much better story.

The Oscars has never been a ceremony that awards a movie based on popular opinion. The last time I can think of a movie that did that was “Titanic.” Even “Avatar” wasn’t able to claim that prize against “The Hurt Locker” nearly 16 years ago. Oscar likes the artsy films, the ones that not everyone ‘GETS’ and stands out for not being seen by everyone, which gave “One Battle After Another” its victory over “Sinners.” Also “Sinners” is a horror flick; a horror flick has never won an Oscar for Best Picture despite countless flicks being nominated, “The Exorcist” is one of them.

Let’s talk about Best Actor as I’m certain that is the one that has everyone talking. Two weeks ago, none of us, including me, thought Michael B. Jordan had a chance of winning Best Actor for his role in “Sinners” over Timothee Chalamet for “Marty Supreme.” I have to give it to Chalamet, who I thought was great in “Marty Supreme,” but the movie was not great. It’s not what it is being sold as, and when you look at Michael B. Jordan in “Sinners” the movie is great and his performance is solid playing two distinct twins with different personalities that is wonderful to watch.

Some was thinking Chalamet’s recent comments about ballet and opera was the reason for his loss. Nope. Voting had already ended by that point people, so it was more a situation of I think more Academy voters saw “Sinners” and not “Marty Supreme,” and Jordan got the push he needed for victory. One thing that has annoyed me slightly, is this idea that you have to campaign to win an Oscar. I don’t like that, I get it’s a popularity contest to a degree, but I prefer the movie itself and performance to speak for itself.

Look at Sean Penn, Penn didn’t appear at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTA Awards or the Academy Awards and guess what, he won the prize for Best Supporting Actor at each of those ceremonies. It was a sign that a performance itself can be strong enough for the victory. Then you also have to consider that Penn has been working in the entertainment industry for over 4 decades, so his repertoire is quite extensive.

Take a look at Best Supporting Actress which was a victory for veteran actress Amy Madigan for her wicked turn in “Weapons.” Madigan had been previously nominated for an Oscar nearly 40 years ago and didn’t win, so some question rather her win was a victory for her body of work over the years, and it’s possible, but I think about “Weapons” and Madigan’s Aunt Gladys is just a scene stealer. However, look at previous winners and you can make the argument they won the Oscar because they were overdue, Al Pacino for “Scent of a Woman.”

I seriously can do a list of performances that are head scratchers when it comes to the victories in some of Oscars competitive races. I mean Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino losing to Art Carney for “Harry and Tonto” over “Chinatown” and “The Godfather Part II.” Tom Hanks losing Best Actor for his role in “Saving Private Ryan” over Roberto Benigni for “Life is Beautiful.” I can keep listing, but I will get so annoyed having to relive these moments that stunned me.

People are going to win who many of us think shouldn’t have won and people are going to lose who we think absolutely should win. It happens year after year, but that is the fun about the Oscars. You like to see some surprises, it’s never fun to see someone have a cakewalk throughout the entire Awards Season, it is what some of us would call boring.