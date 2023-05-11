WASHINGTON DC—On Wednesday, May 10, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, James Comer (R-KY), released a memorandum in a press release that included bank records and detailed information obtained during their investigation of what the House Oversight Committee referred to as, “the Biden family’s influence, peddling, and business schemes.”

The House Oversight Committee obtained thousands of pages of financial records in their investigation into corruption between the Biden family and some foreign nationals that revealed that the Biden family were on the receiving end of policy for a profit money making scheme.

In his report, Comer outlined the Biden family’s alleged financial layering scheme. Members of the Biden family associates created what Comer referred to as, “A complicated web of over 20 companies,” formed after Joe Biden became Vice President.



The business associates accounts were receiving deposits totaling over $10 million dollars during the time President Biden served as Vice President under then President Barrack Obama, and afterward.



During their investigation, the House Oversight Committee found over 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) filed by the bank. SARS reports are used by the banking industry to keep their accounts in compliance with federal banking laws.



The second memorandum by the House Oversight Committee reveals that the Biden family attempted to conceal large deposits made by Chinese companies into the Biden associates accounts.



The following text came directly from the aforementioned second memorandum:



“Chinese nationals and companies with significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party hid the source of the funds by layering domestic limited liability companies.”



In addition to tax evasion, and money laundering charges, Hunter Biden is also the subject of a paternity suit in which the younger Biden denies paternity, and stands accused of withholding his court-ordered child support from the child’s mother.



Hunter Biden was also considered a felon in possession of a firearm.



Recently, investigations reveal large money transactions that may be linked back to Hunter Biden’s involvement in the sex trafficking trade.

Multiple news outlets reported that President Biden banned the New York Times reporters from attending the May 8, press release disclosing charges, and what has been referred to as, “A looming Indictment,” against President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Canyon News is following this store and will provide updates as the story unfolds.