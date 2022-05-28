SAN FRANCISCO- The Golden State Warriors dynasty is once again thriving as they punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Thursday, May 26, easily knocking off the overmatched Dallas Mavericks, 1120-110. The Warriors claimed the championship of the Western Conference Finals 4-1 at Chase Center. It marks the sixth time in the last eight seasons Golden State will play in the NBA Finals.

After Golden State lost the 2019 NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, everyone assumed their dynasty was over. Kevin Durant jumped ship to join the Brooklyn Nets, and Klay Thompson missed over two seasons recovering from both a torn ACL than a ruptured Achillies tendon.

Golden State possesses a head coach in Steve Kerr who molded players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole for another run for the NBA title.

Game 5 was similar to every game in the 2022 WCF’S, with the exception of game 4, a blowout where the Warriors dominated Dallas in every facet of the contest. Playing their most complete game all year, the Warriors outrebounded the Mavericks while distributing 26 assists on 45 made baskets.

Klay Thompson was superb leading Golden State with 32 points draining eight 3-pointers in his signature performance of these playoffs. Draymond Green seized the moment with 17 points of his own.

Kerr’s mantra coaching the Warriors has been “strength in numbers.” This roster certainly has depth, Andrew Wiggins played aggressive defense on Luka Doncic, Kevon Looney added 18 rebounds. Even Nemanja Bjelica buried a crucial three pointer as Dallas began making a dent in the Warriors lead.

Steph Curry was named Westen Conference Finals MVP, which is now named the Magic Johnson trophy in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Now the core group of Curry, Green and Thompson will be seeking their fourth NBA Ring.

Draymond Green; the charming and outspoken heart and soul of the Warriors is also indirectly having an impact on the Eastern Conference Finals. Amidst the confetti falling following the celabration. Green was asked by TNT Analyst Shaquille O’Neal who he’d like to play. In typical fashion Green responded:

“We’re gonna play Boston,” he confidently proclaimed even though the Boston Celtics are still playing the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Facing elimination, this off the cuff remark enraged the Miami players.

Green’s comment reignited the flame burning within the Heat players as they dedicated their Game 6 victory to Draymond. Both Udonis Haslem and and PJ Tucker told ESPN, “Tell Draymond we said Thank You!”

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played tomorrow night on ESPN. The winner will travel to the West Coast for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which begins on Thursday, June 2 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The NBA Finals will air on ABC.