UNITED STATES—Working from home is the new normal for plenty of people. There are some things many people still miss about the office, with the coffee maker being one of them.

You can still enjoy a great cup of coffee at home without buying expensive ones from Starbucks. If you set up a coffee brewing station in your home office, you can make your own coffee and enjoy as much of it as you want without having to fight off coworkers.

The following is a guide to how you can set up a coffee brewing station in your home office:

Create a Budget

The first step to creating a coffee brewing station in your home office is to decide how much you want to spend on it. Therefore, you should come up with a budget to help guide your spending on the coffee brewing station.

Even without considering the supplies you need to create a home office coffee brewing station, you should have a ballpark figure of how much you are willing to spare. The station should not use funds for other vital purposes.

You don’t need too much to create a functional coffee brewing station in your home office. However, the bigger your budget, the more and better the supplies you can get.

Get the Supplies

If you have seen the brewing set up at any coffee shop, including Starbucks or the one at your office, you should have an idea of the supplies you need. The number and size of supplies for the brewing station will vary according to the budget you create.

The following are the supplies you need to set up a basic coffee brewing station in your home office: coffee grinder, coffee brewer, water filter, coffee beans, espresso maker, and various creams plus sugars.

If you have a sizable budget, you may be able to get a top-notch Espresso machine that will make better coffee. However, Espresso machines are pretty expensive and not for the budget-friendly coffee brewing station.

You will also need items with which to drink the coffee. Therefore, you will require coffee cups or glasses like luxury glassware by Kinto. Designer coffee glasses are a great way to add class and luxury to the coffee brewing station.

You will require items such as teaspoons or wooden spoons to mix the various coffee ingredients. Napkins will also be necessary for when you need to clean up the coffee.

You may want to get a carton from which you can place the coffee brewing station. It will make cleaning the office and station easier, especially in a small office.

Repurpose the Office

If you cannot get a coffee cart or your office does not have space, you might have to repurpose various aspects of your office to accommodate the coffee brewing station. Even if you love coffee, it will be a daunting challenge to create space for the station in your office.

You can convert a cabinet in the office and use it as the coffee brewing station. Essentially you can repurpose any storage space to create space for a coffee brewing station.

Add Your Own Twist

The last step of creating a coffee brewing station in your home office is to make it your own. What is the point of going through all the work of setting up the station if you don’t have fun with it?

Therefore, experiment with various station decor styles, make the countertops a material you like, and make any other accessories for the coffee brewing station individually unique.

After you like how the coffee brewing station looks and works, you can make yourself a cup of coffee, sit back and relax before going to work in your home office. If you can follow the steps above, your home office should be the envy of others. You also get to enjoy great coffee from the comfort of your home.