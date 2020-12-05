PACIFIC PALISADES—In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Starbucks wanted to recognize front-line workers by offering a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at participating U.S. Starbucks stores throughout the month of December (December 1- December 31) to show their appreciation.

There are three participating locations (15300 Sunset Blvd, 514 Palisades Dr., 17380 Sunset Blvd.) in Pacific Palisades.

Starbucks has released a statement saying that “Starbucks is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders.”

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president, Global Social Impact. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

Additionally, Starbucks also donated $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness to support mental health resources for front-line workers. The company has also elucidated that they plan on surprising 50,000 of the front-line responders with care packages and Starbucks gift cards.

Starbucks also has stated that “Those eligible for the offer include front-line health care providers and first responders, including: doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, fire fighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, military on active duty, contact tracers, vaccine and pharmaceutical researchers, pilots, flight attendants, TSA, and medical researchers.”