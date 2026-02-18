MALIBU—On February 3, employees of HRL Laboratories LLC (HRL) were notified of a Reduction-In-Force (RIF) due to the termination of a government contract. The HRL RIF (Layoffs) will affect 376 employees



This is the second notice. The first notification was on November 17, 2025. The layoffs are scheduled to take place by April 3, 2026.



The majority of the layoffs (258 positions) will take place at the HRL headquarters located at the Malibu Campus, located at 3011 Malibu Canyon Drive. The others will take place at the following satellite locations.



HRL Lost Hills Campus, located at 26800 Agoura Road, in Calabasas



HRL Camarillo Campus, located at 741 Calle Plano, in Camarillo



HRL Westlake Campus, located at 3500 Willow Road, in Thousand Oaks



HRL Santa Monica Campus, located at 1545 26th Street, in Santa Monica.



The complete text of the notification sent out by the HRL Human Resources office may be found here.



In January, HRL Laboratories earned its place in Built In’s 2026 Best Places to Work for the fourth year in a row. This year’s win was in the categories of Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and Best Large Companies in Los Angeles.



HRL is owned by General Motors and Boeing. While HRL is losing employees in these government positions, they are also hiring.



According to their website, HRL is hiring a MEMS Process Integration Engineer at the Malibu campus.



Qualifications include and are not limited to, PhD. or a Master’s Degree in a physical science or engineering field with at least five years of fabrication experience in a R and D environment, strong communication skills, and US citizens must have the ability to obtain and maintain a US Government Security Clearance.



In addition, the Camarillo campus is hiring an Infrared Test Manager.



The details of the open positions and specific job qualifications are listed on the website.







