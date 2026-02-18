MALIBU—On February 16, an earthquake was detected in California, near Malibu. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it was a 2.8 on the magnitude scale. The magnitude scale is a replacement for the old Richter scale.

The earthquake hit at 4:52 p.m. and occurred 6 miles under the surface. The epicenter of the earthquake occurred nearly 4 miles west of Malibu.

In the aftermath of the quake, the United States Geological Survey is interested in whether anyone experienced it. Those who want to report their experiences can do so at the following website: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ci41399136/tellus.