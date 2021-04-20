LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a fatal hit-and-run suspect. The LAPD reported that on January 17, around 5:50 p.m., a dark colored minivan was traveling northbound on Lincoln Boulevard south of Flower Court when it collided with a pedestrian crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk. The driver of the minivan fled the scene without identifying themselves or rendering aid as required by law.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on January 26. The victim is a 60-year-old male resident of Los Angeles, his name has not yet been disclosed to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they are to pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Traffic Division detectives, at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.