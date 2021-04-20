GRIFFITH PARK—The Los Angeles Police Department and the family of Valentin Broeksmit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. The LAPD reported that Valentin was last seen on April 6 around 4 p.m., at Griffith Park on Riverside Drive in the city of Los Angeles. He was last seen driving a 2020 red Mini Cooper. The car has been recovered, but Broeksmit has not been seen since.

He is described as a 45-year-old male, White with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or have any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.