BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS—On Monday, June 5, President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was ordered to appear in court on July 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Independence County District Court in Batesville, Arkansas.

District Judge Holly Meyer presiding. Judge Meyer has indicated that the President’s son has been warned that if he attempts to hide bank records/proof of income, he will be held in contempt of court and could face jail time.

This is a child support hearing where the non-custodial parent (Hunter Biden) must be prepared to pay any child support he may be in arrears for the daughter, Navy Joan Roberts that the younger Biden has with Lunden Roberts. The child is close to five years of age.



Biden will also be required to answer several questions that he refused to answer in the past. According to the court order, should Biden, now 53, be found in contempt of court, he will be found liable for up to $20,000 in legal fees, six months of incarceration, and would forfeit his financial legal pleas in the case.



In the original court case in 2019, Hunter Biden denied paternity of a child created out of wedlock with Lunden Roberts. Biden maintained that Roberts was a stripper and that the child was not his.

The recent release of nearly 9,000 photos published on social media by a non-profit organization called Marco Polo has given the public a time stamp as to when Hunter Biden was, in what part of the world, and with whom he was with.



Hunter Biden was court-ordered to submit to DNA testing to either prove/deny the paternity of the child, Navy Joan Roberts. Paternity was established. Roberts won a $2.5 million settlement for child support for the child she and Hunter Biden had together. Hunter Biden has since petitioned the court to reduce the amount of his child support payments to make them more manageable.

Roberts has also petitioned the courts to change her daughter’s last name from Roberts to Biden allowing her daughter to become a rightful heir, and benefit from the Biden family legacy.

President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden have not publicly acknowledged their 7th grandchild. The couple speaks of their grandchildren, but not all.



The Washington Examiner wrote that even at Christmas 2022, each of the other six grandchildren received their own Christmas stocking from their Biden grandparents, but “there was none for Navy Joan Roberts.”