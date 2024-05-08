Hwy 1 Hit-and-Run Crash Critically Injures Motorcyclist near Emma Wood State Beach in Ventura

Ventura, CA – According to KEYT, a hit-and-run crash on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2024, left a 23-year-old Oakview motorcyclist with major injuries.

The crash occurred on Highway 1 near Emma Wood State Beach at approximately 4:33 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers discovered the victim separated from his motorcycle after having been struck by a sedan that fled the scene.

The victim was airlifted to Ventura County Medical Center for injuries that included fractures to his right arm and legs, as well as a brain hemorrhage. As of the latest update, he remains in critical condition, undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The CHP noted that the cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Details regarding the identity of the fleeing driver or the circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately available.

