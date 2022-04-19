MALIBU—The Malibu City Council voted on March 28 to resume in-person City Council meetings starting May 9, with low COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations in Los Angeles County. City Council also directed the City’s Commissions, Committees and Boards to return to in-person meetings at their next regular meeting after May 9.

“I am proud of the way the City of Malibu has adapted to meet the many unexpected challenges that the pandemic has presented over the last two years so that we could continue to provide City services that the community needs, but we all missed an important element of in-person interaction,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “It is a welcome milestone now that we can safely return to in-person City meetings so that community members, City and civic leaders can gather, meet and discuss issues face-to-face as we all work for the benefit of Malibu.”

According to a news release from the city of Malibu, case rates, test positivity rates and hospitalizations countywide, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) placed LA County in the Low Community Risk Level as defined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For more details, visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/data/post-surge-dashboard.htm.

All public in-person meetings will take place at Malibu City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. All public meeting agendas are online at www.MalibuCity.org/AgendaCenter. To sign up to receive notifications by text message and/or email whenever an agenda is posted, amended or cancelled for a City Council, commission, or board meeting, visit www.MalibuCity.org/News, scroll down to Agenda Center, and select the desired meeting body.

Public comment may only be made in-person or in writing. Written comments may be sent to the Malibu City Council at CityCouncil@MalibuCity.org.

Malibu will continue to broadcast its city council meetings live on Malibu City TV Channel 3, and live and on-demand on the website at www.MalibuCity.org/TV and the City’s YouTube channel at: www.YouTube.com/user/CityofMalibu/videos.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), any member of the public who needs special assistance to participate in an in-person meeting at Malibu City Hall can contact Environmental Sustainability Director/Building Official Yolanda Bundy at 310-456-2489, ext. 229. Notification 48 hours prior to a meeting will enable the city to make reasonable arrangements to ensure ADA accessibility to the meeting.

Requests to show an audio or video presentation during a Malibu City Council meeting should be directed to Media Analyst Alex Montano at 310-456-2489, ext. 227 or amontano@malibucity.org by 12 p.m. the day of the meeting.