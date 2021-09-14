PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles Fire Department Rescue Team were dispatched to the Santa Monica Mountains on Sunday, September 12 at 11:06 a.m. regarding a stranded hiker.

LAFD Air Ops and ground units located an adult female suffering from an injury to the wrist and potential loss of consciousness after falling close to the Santa Ynez Waterfall Trail.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter performed a hoist procedure to airlift the woman to safety, assess her condition, and proceed with in-flight medical care.

The patient was transported to a local trauma center. There is no additional information available on the incident.