WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 7:00 a.m., an inmate that was to be transported to his court appointment by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, escaped custody at the Sheriff’s Department on the 8800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. The suspect fled on foot into a West Hollywood residential area. A manhunt for the inmate has begun. Officers blocked off the perimeter of the area and began combing the streets.



The suspect is described as 6 foot 4 inches tall, white, and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and handcuffs.



At 10:56 a.m., Citizen reported an armed man at 8461 Santa Monica Boulevard. Reports indicate the suspect has a gun. Police officers warned the public that they are holding a suspect at gunpoint and updated the address to North La Cienega Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard.



Residents in the area reported a heavy police presence. They woke up to the sound of sirens and helicopters. Police activity is from the Pacific Design Center, San Vicente Boulevard to Huntley Drive and between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue.



It is not clear if the first reports that the suspect is armed is correct or not. The suspect’s name and what he is being charged for has not been disclosed.