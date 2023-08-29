WASHINGTON DC—On August 28, Canyon News located information on the Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel, Jack Smith’s Aide, Jay Bratt, who attended a meeting at the White House during Smith’s investigation of former President, Donald J. Trump.

On November 18, 2022, Jack Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to serve as Special Counsel by order #5559-2022 to investigate former President Trump.



On June 30, the following information was released on the White House’s webpage:



“Today the White House released visitor log records generated in March 2023. This set includes 69,770 records, bringing the total number of records posted to 514,356. These records were posted pursuant to the White House’s policy to voluntarily disclose visitor log records.”



Canyon News found the entry and can confirm that on entry number, 7143, Jay N. Bratt was signed in on the White House log sheet on March 31, at 9:35 a.m. He was one of three people in a meeting with Caroline Saba.



According to the Inside Biden’s Basement website, Caroline R. Saba is a Staff Assistant who earns $48,000 annually.



Jay N. Bratt leads the DOJ in Counterintelligence and Export Control or CES for the National Security Division, working in technology, cybersecurity and espionage for the DOJ in the District of Columbia.

Mainstream media outlets have reported on investigations into the life and livelihood of former President Trump for seven years. He has been publicly accused of colluding with Russia to change the outcome of the 2016 election, a quid pro quo, withholding classified documents, interference in the 2020 Presidential election, and now, Jack Smith’s office, including Bratt are accusing Trump of violating the Espionage Act.



None of the accusations thus far have resulted in a prosecutable offense.



The news of the Department of Justice being used by the Biden Administration as a weapon against a sitting President has received little to no attention from the media. The more the Biden Administration is investigated, and the closer investigators get to the truth of what happened in Ukraine with Hunter and then Vice President, Joe Biden, the more President Trump is investigated.



Classified documents were also found at the Delaware home of Joe Biden, and at the Biden Penn Center. After a brief search, and it was over. No further investigation on the part of the DOJ.



In the most recent news, the former Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin who allegedly lost his job while Joe Biden was President, has since testified that he believes that he lost his job as lead prosecutor because of a threat issued by Joe Biden while Biden was serving as Vice President under Barack Obama. In 2018, Joe Biden admitted to threatening to withhold funds from Ukraine should Viktor Shokin not be fired.



No Special Counsel has been appointed to investigate President Joe Biden.

When President Trump was exonerated following an extensive investigation trying to prove that the former President colluded with Russia, no evidence was found against Trump. There was prosecutable evidence found against the Clinton Foundation. No Clintons were indicted or stood accused of violating the Espionage Act.