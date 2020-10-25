UNITED STATES— Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have threatened to sue the Lincoln Project if it does not remove two billboards from Times Square in New York City, in which the senior advisers are accused of “indifference” to Americans suffering and dying under COVID-19.

The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee of Republican operatives that aim to prevent the reelection of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Moreover, it supports Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

The Lincoln Project tweeted a letter from Marc Kasowitz, an attorney who frequently represents the Trumps.

The letter stated: “I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square. Those ads show Ms. Trump smiling and gesturing toward a death count of Americans and New Yorkers, and attribute to Mr. Kushner the statement that ‘[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem’ … with body bags underneath.

Of course, Mr Kushner never made any such statement, Ms Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project’s representation that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel. If these billboard ads are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

To that, the Lincoln Project put out a statement in which it expressed that the “empty threats will not be taken any more seriously than we take Ivanka and Jared. It is unsurprising that an administration that has never had any regard or understanding of our constitution would try to trample on our first amendment rights. But we fully intend on making this civics lesson as painful as possible… Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies, who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people. We plan on showing them the same level of respect. The billboards will stay up. We consider it important that in Times Square, the crossroads of the world, people are continuously reminded of the cruelty or density and staggering lack of empathy the Trumps and the Kushners have displayed towards the American people.”