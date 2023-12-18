BEVERLY HILLS—On December 12, the Los Angeles District Attorney, George Gascon announced that Jarris Jay Silagi, 44, has been charged in the violent attack of a Jewish couple celebrating Shabbat at their synagogue in Beverly Hills.



Gascon made the following statement regarding the charges in his press release that is posted on the District Attorney’s website:



“I unequivocally condemn the violent attack inflicted upon those peacefully observing their faith. Such acts of Antisemitism have no place in our community, and we continue to be committed to ensuring justice prevails and holding the defendant accountable. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those who continue to be targeted for their faith. My office’s Hate Crimes Unit will work diligently to bring justice to the victims.”



Silagi is charged with one count of attempted second-degree robbery; one count of elder or dependent adult abuse, infliction of injury; one count of assault with a deadly weapon; and two counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. It is further alleged that Silagi caused great bodily injury during the commission of the crime. Silagi was arraigned today in Dept. 30 at the Airport Courthouse.



On December 9, a 75-year-old man and his wife were walking to a synagogue in Beverly Hills, while observing Shabbat during the Hannukah holiday. Silagi allegedly ran toward them striking the man, who wearing a yarmulke, once on his head with a belt, causing injury.



The incident reportedly occurred when Silagi attempted to rob the female victim. The event was captured on surveillance video.



Canyon News initially reported the following information regarding the incident indicating that the victim and his wife, who were together at the time, did not previously know the suspect at the time of the attack.



The Beverly Hills Fire Department responded to the call and treated the victim for his injuries at the scene. No further medical attention was needed at the time.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime. Canyon News Journalist Trevor Roberts reported the following information regarding the arrest.



“Officers used the information provided to quickly find, detain, and identify the suspect.

‘Our officers quickly apprehended the suspect, and he is in custody,’ said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. “This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated.”



Silagi is being held on $100,000 bail and is currently in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail. He has a court date on Tuesday, December 12 at the Los Angeles Airport Court. This is an ongoing investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department Detective Bureau.



Silagi’s charges include: 245(a)(1) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon; 664-211 PC – Attempt Robbery; 422.75 PC – Hate Crime; 368(b)(1) – Elder Abuse.



The prosecution in the case is recommending that Silagi’s bail be set at $ 1,310,000.00.

If convicted as charged, Silagi will face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Beverly Hills Police Department.



To report a hate crime, call 911 or call Los Angeles County’s Hate hotline at 2-1-1.