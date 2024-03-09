HOLLYWOOD—This is interesting and whenever you have a character return from the dead or who was presumed dead make an unexpected return it changes things, just ask “General Hospital” that is about to see the return of Jason Morgan for the second, possibly third time (I can’t remember) at this point. I knew the moment that Sonny was ambushed while on his private island that it had the fingerprints of Jason Morgan written all over it.

It was tactical and the culprit was well aware of Sonny’s inner organization. Who else would know that beyond Jason Morgan? The thing I have not been able to connect the dots to is WHY? It has connections to the Jerome family, the WSB and crime organizations, which means whenever the big reveal does unfold, it better damn deliver. Jason returned to the Port Charles canvas on March 4, dressed in his iconic black as Dante came face-to-face with his the presumed dead hitman. Stunned was an understatement, as Dante gasped before being shot by one of Jason cohorts. Oh, he doesn’t go by Jason, his pals call him Jacobs. The key detail is Jason is NOT suffering from amnesia and he hasn’t been programed.

Yes, that is a welcome twist because if there was another programming tactic happening, it was just going to be tired and old. With that said, Dante found himself shot, and his condition is not well. He was wearing a bullet proof vest, but blood is coming from his mouth and Jason is doing his best to get Sonny’s son aide before it is too late and he gets exposed, cue Josslyn and Dex.

Sonny, Selina and Ava set a trap hoping to capture the ‘traitor’ in Sonny’s organization, but that was a bust. As Jagger and Anna pointed out, Sonny is not helping the situation he is actually hurting it more and more, and lashing out as a result. The welcome twist is Jason is working with the big bad who are attempting to take out Sonny. So Jason is saving Sonny yet again, just as Dex and Josslyn are making their way back to PC.

Dex your time in Sonny’s organization is officially over, especially with Jason back. Jason is and has ALWAYS been Sonny’s #1. You were exposed as a traitor and even if you save Sonny’s life (which I expect will unfold), you hold nothing when compared to Jason. I really cannot believe the writers might be going down a path of Sonny and Ava hooking up again after all that she has done. Between murdering Connie and playing a vital role in Morgan’s murder, Sonny should have taken this woman out, but surprise, she got pregnant and it spared her life.

You betray Sonny and there is no coming back. Just as Michael, who is trying to forge reconciliation, but per Sonny it will not transpire any time soon. Kristina and Blaze’s relationship is burgeoning just as her mother unexpectedly arrived in town. Her mom doesn’t know about Blaze’s sexuality so that will be interesting when the truth finally comes out.

Cyrus and Laura are bonding and this is an interesting twist. Never expected it, but considering they are blood it makes sense as Laura continues to mourn Spencer’s ‘demise.’ Heather Webber is being Heather lashing out at any and everyone who will listen about Esme’s ‘death.’ Heather your daughter was her own worst enemy and she got what she deserved. She lashed out at Cyrus and she attempted an escape from GH this week. Is The Hook about to return and who will become Heather’s targets?

Nina is now the publisher of The Spectator thanks to Valentin and Alexis is not happy. It looks like the gossip of Port Charles is about to become a major catalyst for the war between Nina and Carly. At least Carly is backing off on vengeance, and warning Drew to do the same thing. Carly like Michael is not Sonny’s favorite person as of late, and that can also be echoed for her daughter, Joss.

The big focus is WHEN Jason’s introduction into Port Charles unfolds how many lives will be upended. Sam is definitely about to become a player who has been MIA for quite some time. I mean Danny is acting up, and was recently caught vaping by his brother Jake, so all of Jason’s kids are going to be impacted by his return from the grave, which means, Dante and Drew are going to have to deal with that.

Not to mention Drew dealing with his dead brother encroaching on his world once again after he has acclimated. Who will be Jason’s love interest that is the question I think we are all asking, guess we will find out soon “General Hospital” fans.