UNITED STATES—I think for most of America, maybe some parts more than others we can officially note that Winter is over and Spring is about to be ushered in. I normally wouldn’t say that until mid-March, but I took a peak at the next 2-3 weeks on the calendar and the weather is looking to be mild and not much fervor for cold temps or wetness. So what does Spring mean for most of the country?

Well you have to deal with losing an hour of sleep this weekend. Yes, Daylight Savings Time is Sunday, March 10 and it is not always great to lose an hour of sleep. Trust me I know, and when you have to work it makes the situation even worse because you have that worry about oversleeping and you toss and turn and hope your alarm wakes you up so you do not lose any sleep.

I would prefer not to work if I have to lose an hour of sleep because I end up losing hours of sleep as a result. With that said, you get more hours of sunlight which brings great energy in my opinion. For starters, I like the sun up and bright at 6 in the morning and I like it not setting until 8 or 9 at night because there is so much more you can do outdoors.

Being outdoors is good for your mental health. It can help boost your energy level and just gives you that extra burst of energy to accomplish things. In addition, you get that natural Vitamin D from the sunlight and you’re not having to take vitamins or find specific foods that gives you that essential vitamin that is important to your health.

It is not just the changing in the weather, but the opportunity to host a bit more. You don’t have to be cooped up in your home like the winter months. You can cook outdoors and it is indeed the kickoff of travel season in my opinion. You get the chance to visit the zoo, go to your local farmer market, take those brisk walks around the block, and change your clothing to lighter less heavy clothing with brighter colors.

This is also that time to begin a bit of spring cleaning and spruce up the interior of the home, as well as the exterior. What does that mean? It means you will be aiming to clean up the yard, paint the fence, toss out old clothing or appliances that are not working; simply put spring is an opportunity for an awakening of new things.

The best thing about the change of the season is that it starts to usher in travel season. You begin to plan those family vacations and the notion of getting on a plane, a train, car or on a boat and traveling the world learning about new destinations and places along the way. With a change in any season it is an opportunity for you to get things in order that have perhaps fallen to the waist-side or that you forgot about. Enjoy the weather, enjoy life, live life!