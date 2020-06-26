MALIBU—Brain scientist, entrepreneur and former business partner to the late Kobe Bryant, Jeff Stibel, 47, has listed his Malibu home for $11.995 million.

The oceanfront property sits at 27368 Escondido Beach Road, along Escondido Beach with 5 bedrooms, and 6 bathrooms. The 6,640 square feet mansion was custom built by Stibel and his wife Cheryl in 2009, and is described as contemporary Mediterranean in style, according to Variety.

According to the listing, the living spaces are warm and inviting with custom finishes including walls of glass, antique French stone floors which resemble the sandy shores, high ceilings and beautiful craftsmanship in every detail.

The listing states the gourmet kitchen has top of the line appliances and opens to an ocean side dining area and spacious living room which offers the perfect setting for beachside entertaining.

There are four bedrooms and a master suite with hardwood floors, walls of glass leading to a private balcony, spa-style bathroom with intricate mosaic tile work, a large shower, separate bath tub and large walk-in closet.

Other amenities include a “movie room” and a library with reading nook, a rooftop deck, with a heated pool, hot tub, spa, built-in BBQ and outdoor fireplace. With views of the beach from the rooftop.

Stibel is a businessman and venture capital investor. At the age of 32, he became one of the youngest public company CEOs in America and opened the NASDAQ stock market on June 15, 2007. He received degrees in philosophy and psychology from Tuffs University. In 2013, Bryant and Stibel launched Bryant Stibel, a venture capital firm to provide strategy, capital, and operational support to businesses with a focus across technology, media, and data according to the firm’s website.

The listing for the home can be found on either Tara Switzer of Coldwell Banker or Chris Cortazzo of Compass.