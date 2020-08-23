UNITED STATES−Two Women from Wilmington, Delaware has been arrested after taking a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat from a 7-year-old boy who was outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with his mother. The incident took place on the 600 block of Justison Avenue.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

The child who goes by the name of Riley and his mother Abbey were waiting for a table at the restaurant across the street from the DNC when two young women approached Riley tore up his hand made Trump signs, and took his red MAGA hat. You could hear the child trying to hold his own, telling the women, that tearing up his property was a felony. One of them reached down and took the child’s MAGA hat that had been knocked off onto the sidewalk. The woman verbally taunting the little boy, saying, “come get your hat, baby.” The two women who were thrice his age then made off with Riley’s hat.

On August 20, at approximately 8:08 p.m. Wilmington, Delaware.

Police arrested a suspect, Olivia Winslow, 21, who was taken into custody on August 21, for inappropriate touching and robbery case and charged with; second-degree Robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Winslow was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on her own recognizance.

local.nixle.com/alert/8196570/

local.nixle.com/alert/8197202

A Second Women, Camryn Amy, 21, was arrested on August 22 Amy was arrested on August 21, by Wilmington Police, and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, and an additional two-counts of offensive touching as Amy also stood accused of punching a third victim, a man, in the face, splitting his lip. Amy then struck another woman in the face with a closed fist before throwing the child’s hat over a fence.

Amy was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of a $45,000 secured bond.