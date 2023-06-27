LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help as Pacific Area officers look for 67-year-old, Johnnie Cortez who was last seen on Tuesday, June 20. The LAPD reported Cortez was last seen on foot around 9 a.m. in the area of the 12700 Block of Walsh Avenue.

He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and green shoes. Johnnie’s mental condition is poor.

Anyone who has seen Johnnie Cortez is asked to contact Detective Support and Vice Division Detective Cansino at 213-996-1808. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most Keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.