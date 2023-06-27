UNITED STATES—Sports rivalries have existed since dawn, from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, Real Madrid and Barcelona to the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. But one rivalry has often exceeded others, and it’s been an ongoing feud for over 100 years.

Hostility between specific teams in Major League Baseball is nothing new. America’s greatest pastime has unquestionably kept some old-school traits, including disdain towards a fierce rival. This sentiment reigns particularly true with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Red Sox and Yankees Rivalry Origins

How exactly did the rivalry come to fruition? MLB historians have presented conflicting timelines of events, but the first time these teams faced one another was on April 26th, 1901, the debut year of the American League.

However, this period saw the Yankees represent Baltimore (Orioles), and the Red Sox were known as the Boston Americans. Experts will argue the rivalry didn’t surface until 1938, when both teams were competitive. Others will disagree and reference something known as “the curse,” this was a pivotal moment for Yankees baseball as they acquired one of the greatest players ever – Babe Ruth – from their rivals.

Ruth, an MLB all-star and one of the most significant names in the sport, was traded from the Red Sox to the Yankees for $125,000 – roughly $2 million in today’s value. While the trade was huge in assisting a debt-ridden Boston side, it kickstarted what’s since been known as “the curse.” The Red Sox wouldn’t win a World Series between 1919 – the year before Ruth was traded – until 2004.

During the Sox’s trophyless 86-year span, the Yankees evolved into one of the most successful organizations in baseball. As the Red Sox struggled for glory in eight successive decades, the Yanks won 26 World Series titles. The suspense has been distinct whenever the two teams have played ever since.

Finally 2004, the American League Championship and the Red Sox “curse” were finally snapped. They overcame the Yankees in the ALC – a first since 1918 – and won the World Series.

The rivalry isn’t as heated today, but it remains present. The deep routes tied to this feud are the longest-standing in MLB. Furthermore, both teams are the lone competitors to capture multiple World Series titles since 2007, thus making the rivalry more intriguing and competitive.

H2H & Red Sox Sweep the Yankees

The iconic rivalry is heavily in favor of the Yankees. With 2,320 games played as of May 2023, the Yankees lead the Red Sox in head-to-head games (1,257 – 1,049). However, postseason meetings tell a different story, as the teams are tied 12-12 throughout five meetings.

Statisticians and sports bettors would pick the Yankees over the Red Sox any day of the week, but the latter made history just last week, and it was a special moment for Boston baseball in their ongoing feud.

Between June 10th and the 19th, a six-game series ended 5-1 for the Red Sox. For the second time in 40 years, the Red Sox swept the Yankees on home soil just a week after winning two of three games in New York. Something that critics and even Boston diehards using Massachusetts sports betting promos didn’t expect, Boston swept NY in a doubleheader (last achieved in 2006).

This positioned the Red Sox to 37-35 on the season, trailing three games to a wild card spot in the American League.

The Biggest Rivalry in MLS History?

Of course, the answer would be a resounding yes when questioning fans of both teams. With that said, it’s difficult to argue otherwise. The Red Sox-Yankees’ dislike for one another has survived longer than most current fan’s life span and then some, and it’s provided unforgettable moments and legends of the sport. In addition, a century of memories, emotions, and competitive games have played out.