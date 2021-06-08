WESTWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department has announced that they have arrested a suspect in connection to multiple vandalisms that have transpired across the city. The West Los Angeles Patrol Division led the arrest.

Jon Knight Prince was arrested on Thursday, June 3, at 12:45 a.m. He was arrested for felony vandalism with consideration for the multiple crimes committed, prior convictions, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Prince’s crime spree started on May 26, with the last known incident occurring on June 2. The crimes occurred between Westwood and Pico Boulevard. Prince was caught throwing rocks, bricks, and other objects at windows, including at a synagogue and a kosher restaurant in the Pico-Robertson area.

The LAPD was able to make the arrest based on video footage. Prince is being held on a $325,000 bail and the case will be presented by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.