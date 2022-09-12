UNITED STATES—On Wednesday, September 7, Clark County Public Administrator, Robert Michael Telles (D-NV) was arrested for suspicion of the murder of investigative journalist, Jeff German who was found stabbed to death outside his home in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 3, at approximately 10:33 p.m.



In a September 8, press release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), detectives requested assistance from the community and gave the description of a red GMC Yukon as a possible vehicle of the suspect.





Following the arrest, detectives updated the press release with the following statement:



“Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD detectives were able to identify 45-year-old Robert Telles as the suspect in this case. Telles was taken into custody on September 7, 2022, and is currently at the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with open murder with a deadly weapon.”



Jeff German wrote for The Las Vegas Review-Journal since 2010. He also did some writing for The Las Vegas Sun. Multiple reports note German’s fellow journalists all speaking highly of him. “He asked the tough questions,” one journalist recalled.

German’s Twitter profile says, “I’m a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s investigative team, and I love digging up stories.” At the end of his articles, the caption begins the same, and ends with, “Focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes their wrongdoing.”



Jeff German has a multitude of articles exposing truths about local leaders. He exposed what was reported to be a negative work environment in the office of Robert Telles. German was investigating that office and had submitted a records request for communication between Telles and some other county officials as recently as June 2022.



Reports indicate that Telles lost his election bid, and blamed German for his loss. According to Ballotpedia Telles was last on the ballot in 2019. He did not make the cut for the upcoming General Election on November 8, 2022.



Reports indicate that it was the make and model of the car and DNA evidence found under the fingernails of Robert Telles that led to his arrest. Telles is being held without bond.