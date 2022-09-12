CALIFORNIA—On September 7, attorneys Daniel Watkins with Watkins & Letofsky and Michael Hamilton with Hamilton & Associates announced they filed wrongful death lawsuits against California hospitals, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, and Saint Agnes Medical Center during a press conference.

The suit claims use of toxic combination of the drug Remdesivir, high dosages of morphine, ventilation, and limited food and fluid intake without uniformed consent. The families who lost loved ones allege they did not know the risks prior to agreeing on treatments that causing their death.

The attorneys referred to their clients as, “Families who had lost their loved ones with the ‘bounties’ paid to hospitals,” using the deadly combination listed above to treat COVID-19.



“The Truth for Health Foundation has pledged financial support for this lawsuit as one of our human rights defense efforts to serve the public good by helping protect public safety, defend patient rights, and defend life. After more than 2 ½ years of daily COVID deaths in America’s hospitals, we finally have the first two attorneys in the US to take legal action boldly and courageously against three hospitals in Fresno, California for wrongful death, medical battery, elder abuse, and other violations of patients’ rights to hold these hospital administrators, doctors, and nurse accountable for such horrific patient abuses,” reads a statement from the Truth for Health Foundation website.



The attorneys are representing 14 families who allege deception while using Remdesivir and not properly informing patients of the potential side effects including kidney failure.



According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Remdesivir was the only drug approved by the Food and Drug Administrator (FDA) for the treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Health.



Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Angie Farella, and Dr. Janci have spoken out against the use of the drug, joined the attorneys the day the suit was filed.



Little is known about the treatments, drug interactions, side effects, and vaccines used to combat the coronavirus. The Coronavirus has been studied by the NIH for decades, but there have been instances where patients reported side effects referred to as “Long Covid,” after the virus was no longer in their system.



On August 2, a report featured in a Publication of Nature indicates the risk of a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke remains high months after SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection subsides.



Researchers are learning about the cause and frequency of patients suffering heart attacks and strokes after being infected with COVID-19 and the damage caused.