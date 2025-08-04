WASHINGTON D.C.—On Saturday, August 2, the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Judge Jeanine Pirro of New York 50-45 to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for four years.



Both parties voted along party lines. The five Senators who did not vote were: Ruben Gallegos (D-AZ), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Tim Scott (R-SC), Peter Welch (D-VT), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).



Judge Jeanine Pirro thanked President Trump on X for his confidence in her.



“Thank you, President Donald Trump, for giving me the opportunity. to bring justice to the swamp in D.C.” She also thanked the local police union.



“Thanks to the D.C. Police Union. We will work together to clean up D.C.”



The D.C. Police Union wrote in support of Judge Pirro.



“Congratulations to @USAattyPirro @JudgeJeanine for her confirmation to serve as U.S. Attorney for D.C. We look forward to working with you to hold criminals accountable and reduce crime in the Nation’s Capital.”



Both California Senators Schiff and Padilla voted Nay against confirming Judge Jeanine Pirro. Schiff made public disparaging statements against Judge Pirro.



On June 18, Schiff made a statement against the nomination of Judge Jeanine for U.S. Attorney of DC. The full text of Senator Schiff’s statement may be found on his Senate webpage.



“But the naming of someone that even Fox News has had to condemn and pull off the air should be a wake-up call for every one of my colleagues in the Senate,” was a regurgitated statement from an old CNN episode.



Fox News did not take Judge Jeanine off the air. She was nominated for the position she now holds as U.S. Attorney at the Capitol.



Vice President commended Judge Jeanine’s win on his X social media page.



“Judge Jeanine Pirro is a bold, fearless warrior, primed to take on and prosecute every corrupt politician out there, Obama, Hillary, Biden, and Clinton included.”