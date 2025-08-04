MALIBU—On Saturday, August 2, the Malibu Search and Rescue team participated in a motorcycle rescue that also required the assistance of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and McCormick Ambulance.

A motorcycle accident occurred near a guardrail. A quick surveillance of the region showed the rider was several hundred feet over the side of the mountain.

The rider suffered bilateral leg injuries and was airlifted by fire dept helicopter to a local trauma center for treatment. No details about the cause of the accident or the driver’s current condition have been disclosed to the public.