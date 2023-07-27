OAKLAND—On Tuesday, July 25, Judge Jon Tigar, who has served as a Federal Judge from the Northern District of California since 2013, blocked a new immigration policy President Joe Biden attempted to pass indicating that it was too similar to one former President Trump attempted to pass in 2019.

Democrats reportedly did not support Biden’s new policy any more than Judge Tigar did due to the fact that it made it more difficult for asylum seekers from countries further away than Mexico to be granted asylum.

The border policy Trump presented in 2019, was also blocked. It denied asylum to asylum seekers who either passed through a third country they could have sought asylum in, or crossed the U.S. border illegally.



Republicans did show some support for Biden’s new policy. Since Biden has taken office, he and his Administration have been proponents of open borders for all.



The Trump Administration spent the entirety of Trump’s Presidential terms building a border wall and attempting to pass immigration laws that kept illegal immigrants from rushing the border and slowed both drug and human trafficking.



The Biden Administration allowed Title 42 Public Health Order to expire on May 11, 2023. Title 42, imposed in March 2020, expelled asylum seekers and other immigrants arriving at the border without proper authorization.



Once Title 42 expired, the U.S. went back to Title 8 of the U.S. Code which is an expedited policy. According to the Migration website, “In April, just before Title 42 was lifted, 65 percent of unauthorized arrivals were processed under Title 8, with much higher percentages for nationalities from countries other than Mexico and northern Central America.” More about today’s Title 8 border policy is below.



“The new border asylum rule incentives asylum seekers to schedule an appointment with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) using the CBP One app. The transit rule does not apply to those with appointments, although space is limited; as of this writing, about 1,000 appointments per day were available. For comparison, authorities encountered unauthorized migrants an average of more than 7,000 times daily in April.”



Reports indicate Judge Tigar’s courtroom and chambers are now located at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and the United States Courthouse in courtroom six on the second floor located at 1301 Clay Street in Oakland, California.