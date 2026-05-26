MALIBU—The city of Malibu will host a Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection in the month of June.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road – Upper Parking Lot.

Residents can properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles.

Accepted materials list:

-Paint (water-based only)

-Used motor oil

-Anti-freeze

-Automotive and household batteries

-Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

-Electronics

The city of malibu schedules its events on the 3rd Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event. Future events are scheduled for:

-August 15, 2026

-October 17, 2026 (with document shredding)

Safely dispose of any old electronics, batteries, paint, and more—without leaving one’s vehicle.

For more info visit: www.MalibuCity.org/Calendar.