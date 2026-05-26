HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department had to rescue a hiker in Runyon Canyon on Sunday, May 24.

The incident was reported at 9:17 a.m. at 1900 N. Runyon Canyon Road in Hollywood Hills West. A Runyon IC Hiker approximately 40-year-old male in grave condition receiving medical care by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD Air Operations and Rescue Helicopter will perform a hoist operation and transport the patient to a local area hospital. Approximately 32 LAFD personnel assigned to the incident. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed.