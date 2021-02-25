UNITED STATES−On Monday, February 22, Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas chastised the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) decision to dismiss the case of President Trump and GOP members vs. The State of Pennsylvania on accusations of voter fraud.

Signed affidavits reportedly confirmed that votes in the state of Pennsylvania postmarked up to three days following the election were set aside to be postmarked three days prior to being counted in the 2021 Presidential election.

The cases were of The Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Veronica Degraffenreid, acting Secretary of Pennsylvania, and Jake Corman v. The Democratic Party of Pennsylvania.

Republican Party vs. Veronica Degraffenreid

“The motions of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. for leave to intervene as petitioner are dismissed as moot,” the SCOTUS orders read.

In his dissent, Justice Thomas wrote, “The Pennsylvania Legislature established an unambiguous deadline for receiving mail-in ballots: 8 p.m. on election day. Dissatisfied, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended that deadline by three days.”

“The court also ordered officials to count ballots received by the new deadline even if there was no evidence—such as a postmark—that the ballots were mailed by election day,” Thomas continued.

“That decision to rewrite the rules seems to have affected too few ballots to change the outcome of any federal election. But that may not be the case in the future. These cases provide us with an ideal opportunity to address just what authority non-legislative officials have to set election rules and to do so well before the next election cycle. The refusal to do so is inexplicable.”

President Trump, the Pennsylvania Republican Party, and others petitioned the court to review the Supreme Court’s decision. The defense reportedly argued that it was only 10,000 votes that arrived in that three-day window adding that Trump lost by far more than that so, therefore, would not have changed the outcome of the election.

Ben Shapiro posted the following video footage of the Michael Knowles show where Justice Thomas was quoted saying, “An election free from strong evidence of systemic fraud is not alone sufficient for election confidence.”

https://www.facebook.com/officialbenshapiro/posts/275637647250880

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) pointed out in a Tweet that they failed to settle this dispute prior to the election.