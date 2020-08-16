UNITED STATES−On August 11, Alexander Soros, son of multi-millionaire, philanthropist, and founder of Open Society, George Soros, 90, congratulates Kamala Harris on Twitter for being chosen as the Democratic VP pick for the Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

The younger Soros also recognized Rep. Ilhan Omar’s win of her primary. Both Alexander Soros and Alexandria Ocasio-Ortez shared Omar’s triumph in her Minnesota win on Twitter.

Primary wins are not the final result, but an indication of the preferences of those voting. The November 3, 2020 election will not only be the results for the presidential nominees running, but also those running for Congress and Senate.

Alexander Soros is a prominent figure on social media. In a recent NBC op-ed, THINK, Alexander Soros wrote, “My father, George Soros, is white supremacist’s favorite target. But they won’t stop us.” In his article, the young Soros shares his opinions openly that, “Mass protests being blamed on Jews is textbook white supremacy.”

“Consider this: My father was mentioned on Twitter with the protests 500,000 times a day in Late May and 68,746 times on Facebook throughout the month.”

Harris and George Soros reportedly have a history. News reports indicate that while Kamala Harris was California’s Attorney General, she refused to prosecute Mnuchin and Soros’ OneWest bank for fraud in 2013 without giving any reason. Foreclosure violations reportedly left thousands of homeowners with eviction notices.

Post are flooding social media sites that suggest Harris was the VP pick of George Soros and the Democratic Party, and that having California Senator, Kamala Harris as a running mate was not of Joe Biden’s choosing at all.

Kamala Harris was elected as U.S. District Attorney of San Francisco in 2003. California elected Kamala Harris as Attorney General in 2010 and reelected in 2014. Harris served as Junior U.S. Senator since 2017.