LOS ANGELES—Family and friends of Karen Mendoza Ruiz, 35, and detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons unit are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Ruiz was last seen was last seen in the evening hours of August 22, in Mid-City near the Grove at 4th Street and Fairfax Avenue of Los Angeles. She is described as Hispanic, with blond/brown hair, hazel eyes, standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black/flower print scarf.

Karen Mendoza Ruiz is visiting Los Angeles from Colombia; speaks only Spanish and was last seen on foot without a phone, ID or money.

Anyone who has seen or has details about the whereabouts of Karen Mendoza Ruiz contact the Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit, at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most Keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.