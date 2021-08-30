LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department Central Robbery Detectives are currently investigating a series of robberies and grand thefts that transpired in the Jewelry District of downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD reported on its website that they suspect that Traquan Bell, of Compton committed the following crimes. On March 23 Bell entered a jewelry store located on the 600 block of S. Hill St. He snatched $31,075 worth of jewelry from the owner’s hand. While fleeing the location, Bell crashed through the door causing it to shatter. On June 23, Bell entered a different jewelry store located on the 600 block of south Hill Street. He snatched a designer watch from the owner’s hand valued at $22,000. On July 8, Bell entered another jewelry store and removed gold chains valued at $40,000. On August 2, Bell entered another jewelry store in the same block as the prior stores and removed several items of jewelry valued at $77,170.

LAPD Metropolitan Division police officers and Central Area detectives arrested Bell in Costa Mesa on Friday, August 27. Detectives believe Bell may be responsible for several other robberies and grand thefts in Los Angeles. Detectives are seeking additional victims, and other information related to possible criminal acts involving Bell.

Additional victims or anyone with information is urged to call Central Robbery Detective Brian Richardson at (213) 996-1875. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.