WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will hold two Post Pandemic Action Plan Virtual Community Meetings, which will allow members of the community an opportunity to receive a general overview from city staff about the City’s Post Pandemic Action Plan. Meetings will provide an opportunity for community members to provide input and feedback to the City about ideas and priorities.

Virtual Community Meetings about the City’s Post Pandemic Action Plan will take place via Zoom on Monday, August 30, at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 1, at 12 p.m. For details visit the city’s website calendar at www.weho.org/calendar, or register online.

The city of West Hollywood reported on its website, they have worked to provide community members regularly updated information from public health officials, to provide access to relief and resources, and to develop innovative policies that support health and wellness while supporting businesses and residents.

One of the steps taken by the city is the development of Outdoor Use Temporary Zones (OUT Zones). The temporary outdoor expansions provide outdoor commercial space in the public right-of-way for restaurants, shops, and personal care establishments to move operations outdoors in an effort to provide a safer environment with additional physical distancing.

During the pandemic, West Hollywood worked to develop and expand vital programs to keep renters in their housing and commercial tenants in their businesses; to ensure access for community members to food and to support; and to provide grants and resources to businesses and their workforces.

The Post Pandemic Action Plan will help establish a framework and steps for the city’s future, as it looks towards steps to be taken to support economic and community recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more details contact Paolo Kespradit, West Hollywood Management Analyst, at (323) 848-6556 or at pkespradit@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.