BEVERLY HILLS— Katy Perry, the American singer, songwriter, and television judge listed her Beverly Hills house located at 9575 Lime Orchard Rd, Beverly Hills, California for sale at a asking price a little under $8 million.

Perry who is famous for her super hits like “I Kissed a Girl,” “Hot N Cold,” “Roar” recently had a daughter with fiance Orlando Bloom and lives close to this property which she used as a guest house to entertain her friends and family.

She bought the property two years ago paying about $7.5 million and according to Variety Magazine the singer made very few changes to the place. She is looking to make a profit off the sale of the house with the quoting price of almost $8 million.

The lavish 4,410-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms complete with high ceilings and glass walls. The master suite comes with an adjacent room while the kitchen area is well equipped and lit with natural lighting and provides a breakfast area. The spacious living room is framed with French windows that open to a spacious terrace.

The gated property also features an oval outdoor swimming pool and rich luscious lawns and manicured landscapes.

It is located in the elite neighborhood with A-listers and celebrity couples like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, actress Jennifer Lawrence, singer Adele among others.