WEST HOLLYWOOD—The West Hollywood City Council has approved to rename the West Hollywood library in honor of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The 32,000 square-foot library, which is located at 625 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA, was approved on a split 3-2 vote on Monday, December 21. According to public city council meeting, several councilmembers were conflicted about whether or not Ginsburg is the right person to rename the library. Other names that have been considered are West Hollywood Councilmember John Heilman who served on the council for 36 years, transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson, and librarian Rita Norton. Many councilmembers have pointed out during the meeting that Justice Ginsburg embodies numerous values that West Hollywood upholds.

As Councilmember Sepi Shyne said in a statement:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon for women, for the LGBT community, for workers and every progressive value that West Hollywood hold. Ginsburg fundamentally expanded access to the American promise of liberty and equality for all. Her legacy is felt by all of us… even though she may not have have lived in West Hollywood, her decisions have affected positively every person living in West Hollywood.”

“It puts us on a different level. It puts our library on a different level,” said Councilmember Lauren Meister in a statement.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg worked as the director of the Women’s Rights Project for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), she was a pioneer for gender equality, and serve on the Supreme Court Justice since 1993.

There is no official date to when the name change will commence.