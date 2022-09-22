UNITED STATES—Why do some people feel this need to push their thoughts onto others? So many people I know seem to think WHAT they feel, what they KNOW, is always RIGHT. Do you know how annoying that is? A person who thinks they are always right, they can never do anything wrong? It is NOT just annoying it is frustrating to be around them if I have to be fully honest. I don’t care what people say, there is no such thing as PERFECTION people make mistakes that is part of life and if you know someone who seems to think they are perfect, they are indeed covering up for some other issue.

Perfection doesn’t exist because if it did we wouldn’t see all the problems we currently see in society. Yes, the goal is to be perfect, but guess what, I’m NOT perfect and neither are you so just stop pushing your thoughts and theories onto the world. Let me think; let me navigate the choices I make in life the way that best suits me. If I fall on my face and have egg on my face because of a mistake made, so be it. I’m allowed to do so and why do you care? You’re not living me life, so stop trying to control it.

Those type A personalities where if they make a mistake the world ends I don’t understand it, but I can only blame it on the parents. That notion of pushing their children to reach a level of professionalism, superiority compared to others creates more problems than solutions. Some tend to look down on others, some treat people with less respect and kindness than they should. You might be at the top, but I think so often people fail to realize you can easily and I mean easily be knocked to the ground without any hesitation people.

I am one who likes to live my life the way that best suits me. I don’t care about your opinion, even if you attempt to shove it down my throat. At the end of the day it is my choice, my decision so allow me to live my life the way that best fits my personal needs and goals NOT what you think is best for me. You don’t know what’s going on inside my brain, you don’t feel the same way that I feel, so STOP judging me based on my personal choices if they directly impact me. Unless my choice impacts you, there is nothing that gives you the right to determine what I can do and not do.

That is the problem with so many Americans, we have a voice, we have to say what we think, we don’t care if it offends or upsets someone, but we’re going to do it anyway and man do I wish that would change. Sometimes we need to take a moment and think before we react and realize for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. So if you throw your opinion to someone like myself and I don’t care to hear it, you might get my opinion on the thoughts you just shared even though they were not warranted. You may not like that, but you invited it and you get what you give.

If no one is asking for your feedback and thoughts, sometimes you should just keep them to yourself. Be aware that when you share your thoughts with others when unwarranted, you will likely get critiqued and feedback. You may not want to hear it, but perhaps you need to hear it; it might open your eyes to things that you do and how it impacts others.

Written By Jason Jones