BEVERLY HILLS—On December 19, Kylie Jenner was confronted by animal rights activist while shopping in Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner 23, wearing a face mask, grey puffer jacket and jeans was seen leaving a luxurious retailer on Rodeo Drive getting into a white Rolls Royce.

Before Jenner’s bodyguard who was also present could open the passenger door for her, animal rights activist with signs and megaphones began to shout.

The small group of anti- fur protesters can be seen yelling “Shame on you! You’re a monster! Shame on you for supporting the fur industry!” in a video recoding from TMZ https://www.tmz.com/2020/12/20/kylie-jenner-protesters-fur-activists-animal-rights/.

Jenner did not respond to the anti-fur protestors.

Earlier this year in January, Jenner posted a photo on her social media account wearing mink fur Louis Vuitton slippers, right after she publicly spoke on awareness of the impact done by the Australian wildfires and wildlife.

Jenner then donated $1 Million to the Australia wildfire relief efforts days after she began to receive backlash over the social media post.