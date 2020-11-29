CALIFORNIA—On Friday, November 27, Los Angeles County officials put a Safer-At-Home order in place beginning Monday, November 30 due to an upsurge of coronavirus cases reported by the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

According to the L.A. County Department of Public Health, they reinforced their COVID restrictions following reports of 4,544 new cases of coronavirus bringing L.A. County to 387,793 COVID cases to date.

Recent Census data reveals an estimated population of L.A. County for 2020 as, 10,079,000 with a population growth rate of -0.13 percent.

This brings the total population infected by the coronavirus in L.A. County to 3.84 percent.

“We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end. Acting with collective urgency right now is essential if we want to put a stop to the surge,” the Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer stated.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

November 27, 2020

New Cases: 4,544 (387,793 to date)

New Deaths: 24 (7,604 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 1,893 pic.twitter.com/62rEMz9JMW — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 27, 2020

The three-week stay-at-home order begins Monday, November 30, requesting residents to stay at home as much as possible. The new order bans most gatherings and limits indoor retail businesses’ capacity to twenty percent. Retail stores deemed essential will reportedly be permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity.

L.A. County restaurants previously restricted all indoor dining while take-out, delivery, and pick-up orders are still permitted.

California beaches, parks, and trails remain open with safety precautions in place.

Outdoor fitness, museums, and outdoor recreation such as golf, putt-putt… are permitted at 50 percent capacity.

Schools and day camps in L.A. County are to remain open unless there are three or more reported COVID cases among students or staff within a 14-day-period.

Churches, places of worship, and protests are reportedly permitted because they are what L.A. County Health Department officials call, “Constitutionally protected rights.”

Governor Gavin Newsom has been under scrutiny and publicly called, “A Hypocrite,” by multiple news outlets after tightening COVID restrictions for Californians while not adhering to them himself.

Newsom has indicated publicly that he expects Californians to wear masks at all times and limit Thanksgiving gathering to be with only those who live in your household and lasting no more than two hours.

The Governor gained this criticism by newscasters and social media after attending a French Laundry party with at least 22 attendees, no masks, at an indoor event with a reported cost of $15,000.

REMINDER: CA, you are now REQUIRED to wear a mask in public spaces. We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work. Do your part. Wear your mask. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2020

Project Manager, Terry Devlin was one of many who responded to Newsom, calling him out in a Tweet, suggesting he “Lead by example.”

