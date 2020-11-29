CALIFORNIA— A driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Van Nuys on the evening of Thursday, November 19, 2020. The collision happened around 7:15 p.m. near Natick Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, according to William Cooper of the LAPD.

According to the LAPD, a 2013 black Lexus SUV had a passenger who exited the moving vehicle and fell onto the roadway. A light colored sedan travelling westbound Burbank Blvd struck the passenger. The driver of the sedan did not stop, identify themselves, and render aid as required by law.

According to the LAFD, the passenger was dead at the scene. Manuel Eduardo Carrillo, a 24-year-old from Tarzana, was identified as the victim Friday morning. The driver of the Lexus didn’t sustain any injuries from the collision. This is an ongoing investigation, no arrests were made at the scene.

The LAPD warns that drivers, if involved in a collision, should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Investigator Garcia at 818-644-8117. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.