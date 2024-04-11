BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Wednesday, April 10 that the La Cienega Community Center will be temporarily closed from April 3 thru April 30.

Due to recent heavy rains and resulting water intrusion at La Cienega Park Community Center, the facility is temporarily closed through April 30.

Following the storms, staff detected odors throughout the building. To be cautious, the city of Beverly Hills is in the process of air testing to ensure satisfactory air quality. Staff is continuing to assess the level of water intrusion and any potential damage to the building.

While repairs are being performed, the La Cienega preschool program has been relocated and combined with the Coldwater Canyon preschool class. Other community programs have been moved to other facilities, as a result. The safety of our preschool students, visitors and staff is always our top priority.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the community’s patience and look forward to reopening the Center soon,” the city of Beverly Hills said in the Facebook post.