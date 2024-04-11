MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its website that Lindsey P. Horvath, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, is partnering with California Highway Patrol (CHP), the City of Malibu, Malibu High School, PTSA Malibu, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD), and the Malibu-Lost Hills Station to host “Safe on PCH.”

The weeklong program focuses on safe driving, and will engage students and families to keep roads in Malibu safe for the community.

Pacific Coast Highway impacts the lives of every person in the Malibu region. On Monday, April 29, the lunchtime fair will transpire at 12 p.m. with resources and information from the LASD, CHP, Supervisor Horvath’s Office, and Malibu.

On Tuesday, April 30 at 9 a.m. there will be a Sheriff Impact Presentation, where the Sheriff’s Department will host the IMPACT Teen Drivers’ parent program called Under Your Influence (UYI), which educates parents and teens with evidence-based strategies to help keep teens, their families, and everyone they share the road with safe. The special presentation is for parents and will happen from 9 to 10:30 am at Malibu High School’s Parent Center.

On Wednesday, May 1, there will be a screening of the film, “21 Miles Film” at 6:30 p.m. at Malibu High School. The movie is directed by Michel Shane. There will be a discussion after the movie with a panel moderated by Chair Horvath to inform and educate students and parents about the dangers on PCH and offer tips to make driving on PCH safer for teenagers. Panelists include Captain Jenn Seetoo, Captain Dennis Ford, Robert D. Cohen, Bridget Thompson, and Shane. It will take place in the Malibu auditorium with an expected attendance of over 200 people. This event requires a separate RSVP.

On Thursday, May 2, two school assemblies will transpire coordinated by Malibu High School and CHP. One targeting 6-8th graders (30 minutes) and one for 9th –12th graders (45 minutes). The assembly will include Impact Teen Drivers’ high school program called “What Do You Consider Lethal” (WDYCL) which engages, educates, and empowers students with evidence-based strategies that help them prevent car crashes, particularly those caused by reckless and distracted driving.

On the final day of the week-long event, on Friday, May 3, the Malibu High School will be holding student classroom breakout sessions focused on the causes and effects of distracted driving. There will be a classroom presentation followed by a group activity.

For more details visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/safe-on-pch-week-tickets-859158926477?aff=oddtdtcreator. No RSVP is required for the general week, only select events.