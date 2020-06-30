SHERMAN OAKS—On Monday, June 29, in an effort to promote the program known as “The Los Angeles College Promise,” Los Angeles Valley College offered livestreams that would start at different times on their official YouTube channel to provide information to the public.

Two of these livestreams took place at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and were hosted by LAVC coordinator of Outreach and Recruitment, Joel Trudgeon. The livestreams were for English speakers, but other language options were available. Spanish speakers had an option as the LAVC offered another livestream at 6 p.m. The livestream was presented by Florentino Manzano, Vice President of Student Services, and Dr. Sorangel Hernandez who serves as the Dean for Student Success. All three livestreams are also available to watch now on the community college’s official YouTube channel.

The Los Angeles College Promise, according to its official website, is a program which seeks to “increase the number and rate of college-bound high school seniors, stimulate the economy by responding to the workforce readiness gap in California, and help students achieve their dreams.”

Los Angeles Valley College is one of many colleges in the Los Angeles Unified School District that follows this program. Some of the benefits they offer their prospective students that have applied for this program include free tuition for two years (fall and spring semesters only), priority registration, and free travel abroad opportunities through the Mayor’s Young Ambassador program.