BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) announced that Los Angeles County will move into the red tier on Monday, March 15 as part of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Select businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and more may reopen indoor operations with modifications in place.

According to a press release from city of Beverly Hills, Public Information Coordinator, Lauren Santillana. the move comes as a result of the county’s case rate reaching below the threshold of 10 new cases per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks while statewide, two million vaccine doses have been administered to residents living in under-resourced communities.

The new red tier announcement affects businesses in Beverly Hills that fall within specific categories. The updated Health Officer Order and appendix protocols can be viewed at beverlyhills.org/coronavirus.

Starting on April 1, theme parks may reopen to the public with a maximum occupancy of 15 percent and will only allow in-state visitors.

According to the red tier, the following may reopen with modifications in place and posted appendices on March 15:

-Indoor operations for museums, zoos and aquariums with a maximum occupancy of 25%;

-Indoor operations for restaurants with a maximum occupancy of 25%, or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and at least eight feet of spacing between tables following the guidance listed in Appendix I;

-Indoor operations for gyms, fitness centers, yoga and dance studios with a maximum occupancy of 10%;

-Indoor operations for movie theaters with a maximum occupancy of 25%, or 100 people, whichever is fewer, utilizing reserved seating with at least six feet of social distancing in all directions between groups;

-Indoor retail operations and personal care services may increase maximum occupancy to 50% with face coverings required at all times and for all services;  Indoor shopping malls may increase maximum occupancy to 50% with common areas remaining closed and food courts may reopen at a maximum occupancy of 25%;

-Institutes of higher education can reopen all permitted activities with required safety modifications except for residential housing which remains under current restrictions for the Spring semester;

-Schools can expand in-person instruction to include grades 7-12 adhering to all State and County directives.

According to the red tier, private gatherings can take place indoors with up to three separate households, with masking and distancing required at all times. Those who are fully vaccinated can gather in small numbers indoors with individuals who are fully vaccinated without required masking and distancing. To view the post-vaccination fact sheet, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Those who qualify to be vaccinated can visit vaccinatelacounty.com or myturn.ca.gov to schedule an appointment. For those needing assistance with scheduling an appointment if a computer is not available, please dial 833-540-0473 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For information or questions about the change in business re-openings, email businessrecovery@beverlyhills.org. To stay updated on the latest COVID-19 news, visit beverlyhills.org/coronavirus or call the City’s COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 310-550-4680.